[LISTEN] The Truth About Tonya

Each and every Thursday, it is Tonya’s turn to reveal one of her most scandalous secrets among two made-up statements and of course, if the winner guesses correctly then they get hooked up with an awesome prize. Last week, Tonya’s truth was that her own mother didn’t realize she was pregnant with Tonya until the very night of her birth, so we are interested to see how she plans on topping that.

For this week’s game of The Truth About Tonya, she started it off by saying that right before she married JJ, she was in a relationship with a woman. Her second choice got even more revealing as she said that on a first date when she was 19 years old, she got a tattoo on her butt-cheek. And finally, Tonya said that at one time in her life, she went on a date with a man that is as old as her father.

As much as we wold love for all of these to be true, only one could be.