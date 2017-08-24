[WATCH] Katy Perry Balls Out in ‘Swish Swish’ Music Video

Early Thursday morning, Katy Perry unveiled the star-studded visual for her Nicki Minaj-assisted single and she couldn’t have picked a more interesting week for the long-awaited release. The new video comes on the heels of Swift announcing the official plans for next album, Reputation, and she is making sure she has enough celebrity fire power to make this song actually relevant.

In the music video, Perry plays on a basketball team with some interesting individuals, which includes Glee‘s Jenna Ushkowitz, Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo, “Backpack Kid” Russell Horning, actor-dancer Dexter Mayfield and comedian Christine Sydelko.

On the opposing team, Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson is on the court, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Terry Crews and Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon are the team coaches. Announcers Bill Walton and Rich Eisen are also in the video, while the cheerleading squad features competitive eater Joey Chestnut, football player Rob Gronkowski, and cast members from Netflix’s GLOW — Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn and Ellen Wong.

This may have been the worst basketball game to ever been played, but at least it happened.