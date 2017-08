It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

There is zero chance that any person is going to come out of season 2 of This Is Us with dry eyes as the first official teaser has been released and IT IS AMAZING!!

In the clip, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) have a tough conversation about adoption, which, of course, results in a flashback to the day she adopted him.

There aren’t words to properly explain my excitement for this season to premiere.