Amber Rose Compares President Trump to the Anti-Christ

By Rahul Lal

Amber Rose and Dr. Chris Donaghue discussed the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA and President Trump’s controversial remarks on the incident, on the latest episode of Loveline.

“I’m not really a Bible thumper although I’ve read the Bible,” said Rose. “The Book of Revelations, they talk about the antichrist that is almost beloved. We can say that [Trump] is beloved by a lot of people. S—, he got into office. You know what I’m saying? So yeah, we could say he’s beloved by a lot of people in America and maybe even Russia and all over the world. He’s working with these f— up individuals and s— but like, I feel like in a weird way, people love him on a different level.”

“These white people came out and f——marched, she continued. “They would’ve never, ever, ever done that if Trump wasn’t in office.

“From a white person speaking to those white people, what are y’all so angry about? You haven’t lived a life of oppression, you’re white,” said Dr. Chris. “I get why minorities are angry, you should be. You’ve been discriminated against and continue to be so I understand why a minority individual would be skewed towards anger and yet they stood there calmly and it’s the white guy that’s so freaking angry even though he lives a life of ease and privilege. Thanks Trump for normalizing this stuff.”

