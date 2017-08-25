[PHOTO] Miley Cyrus Poses As A Nude Fairy

Miley Cyrus Poses as a Nude Fairy for David LaChapelle's New Book https://t.co/TlYi4eLjYX — People (@people) August 25, 2017

Only Miley Cyrus can find a way to class up her entire life, while also still allowing herself to pose nude.

For the cover of David LaChapelle’s new book, the famed photographer released the official image for his new book, which features a nearly nude shot of Miley costumed as a fairy alongside a toilet and sink in what appears to be a luxurious-looking prison cell.

At first glance, Miley looks as naked as can be, but she’s actually wearing a sheer bodysuit embellished with very purposefully placed pink Swarovski crystals.