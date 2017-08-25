[WATCH] Fake Conor McGregor Makes His Fight Prediction

It was only a matter of time before we got ourselves a Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather skit on SNL and they delivered just that on their “Weekend Update: Summer Edition.”

Alex Moffat as Conor McGregor joins the set to not only build up the hype for this super-fight, but he also goes as far to reveal just how he planned to beat his rival at his own game.

“Piss drunk while screaming something about Jesus,” he told anchor Colin Jost.

Whether it is fake Conor McGregor or the real deal, we love everything about this dude!