[WATCH] Fake Conor McGregor Makes His Fight Prediction

Filed Under: Conor McGregor, Energy 103.7, Floyd Mayweather, SNL, weekend update: summer edition

It was only a matter of time before we got ourselves a Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather skit on SNL and they delivered just that on their “Weekend Update: Summer Edition.”

Alex Moffat as Conor McGregor joins the set to not only build up the hype for this super-fight, but he also goes as far to reveal just how he planned to beat his rival at his own game.

“Piss drunk while screaming something about Jesus,” he told anchor Colin Jost.

Whether it is fake Conor McGregor or the real deal, we love everything about this dude!

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic Energy Mornings Podcast
Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
Listen Live Here

Listen Live