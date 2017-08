As of last night, we are officially living in Taylor Swift’s world and all we can do now is sit back and enjoy the show.

After the release of her venomous new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift has released a 15-second tease for the music video and 15 seconds is all I needed to see to know that Katy Perry and the rest of her enemies are in serious danger.

The old Taylor is dead, that much is clear. But what happens next is why we aren’t going anywhere.