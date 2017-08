We’ve got your tickets, you bring the vibes. Nocturnal Wonderland returns September 15-16 to Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino for a weekend of electronic music, arts and rides. Listen to ENERGY 103.7 this weekend and when we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win a pair of GA tickets! See the full lineup and get your tickets at NocturnalWonderland.com.