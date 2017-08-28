2017 Beach Polo Cup

Filed Under: Beach Polo Cup, horses, Hotel Del Coronado, Polo America

This Labor Day weekend, white sands, blue skies, gentle ocean breezes and a tidal wave of excitement form the perfect backdrop to fifty horses competing in Polo America’s 2nd Annual Beach Polo Cup on Hotel del Coronado’s private beach. The 2017 polo player roster features players from the United States, Argentina, Mexico and Switzerland. An elegant weekend of activities are planned including four polo matches, a lavish multi-terraced VIP tent, stylish informal fashion modeling, boutiques selling everything from jewelry to designer clothing to yachts, the Porsche Million Dollar Road Rally (around San Diego) and much more. For more details and to purchase tickets, call 619-522-8525 or visit www.hoteldel.com/events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic Energy Mornings Podcast
Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
Listen Live Here

Listen Live