[DONATE] The American Red Cross Helps Hurricane Harvey Victims

Tropical Storm Harvey is causing catastrophic flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast as the storm lingers and continues to drop record-breaking rainfall. Houston is experiencing unprecedented flooding, with shoulder-high water in some areas after a 20-plus-inch rainfall.
It is time to unite as a country and help our beloved citizens in Houston. The American Red Cross has created a page where you can donate to assist the people in Houston.
Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years, first hit land late on Friday and has killed at least two people. It has since lingered around Texas’ Gulf Coast, where it is forecast to remain for several more days, drenching parts of the region with a year’s worth of rain in the span of a week.