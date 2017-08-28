Energy’s Ultimate Summer: We Gave Away a 2017 Kia Soul!

We spent the second to last weekend of summer, much like we spent the FIRST weekend of summer – Throwing a party and giving away a brand new Kia Soul!

Our Belmont Park Bash was off the hook! We rode the Giant Dipper, hit the Krazy Kars and played arcade games with our awesome listeners. We also gave away a bunch of prizes, including a “last chance” key, before getting down to the business of giving away this fancy new whip.

Last weekend’s winner was Elizabeth from Sherman Heights. It was her son’s birthday, she used his number to pick the key that started the 2017 Kia Soul topping off our ultimate summer!

Watch her win below.

Thanks to Belmont Park, San Diego’s premiere beachfront Amusement and Entertainment Center, for hosting us, Point Loma Credit Union for supporting us and Team Kia of El Cajon for providing this awesome car!

All of this is driven by Team Kia of El Cajon

Team KIA of El Cajon offers many automotive products and services to our San Diego area customers. From quality new Kia cars and SUVs to used cars, Team Kia of El Cajon knows anyone looking for a vehicle in San Diego will likely find what they want at their new and used Kia car dealership.

Team Kia carries a comprehensive line of Kia vehicles, including the all new Kia Forte, Optima, Sorento, Soul and Sportage, making them a good choice as your San Diego Kia car dealer.

Call Kia of El Cajon or go visit us in person. The new and use Kia car dealership is conveniently located a hop, skip and a jump from San Diego in El Cajon at 541 North North Johnson Ave and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.