Taylor Swift Takes Over UPS Delivery Trucks for ‘Reputation’ Roll-Out

By Scott T. Sterling

Now look at what you’ve made Taylor Swift do: plaster her face all over UPS delivery trucks across the country.

UPS has announced its new status as Swift’s “official delivery partner” for the roll-out of her impending new album, Reputation.

“UPS developed a specialized, global logistics and distribution solution that includes both the secure distribution and shipment of CDs to retailers at a precise moment in time, along with the final delivery of the CDs to online consumers,” the company announced in a press release. “As part of the solution, for the first time in the company’s 110-year history, select UPS package delivery cars will be decorated with Taylor Swift’s album cover image on the side of the truck, in celebration of the launch and distribution of Reputation.”

The first fleet of trucks emblazoned with Swift’s image went out in New York, Nashville, and Atlanta over the weekend (Aug. 26), with the decorated trucks hitting more cities in the future.

Swift fans will want to keep an eye out for the special trucks: snap a picture of a decorated truck (“at a safe distance”), tag it with @UPS and the hashtag #TaylorSwiftDelivery, and there could be an “improved opportunity” to buy tickets to the star’s upcoming tour.

UPS has also launched a contest with a grand prize flyaway package with premium tickets to a Taylor Swift concert, airfare, hotel, dinner and a makeover experience. Additional contest prizes include concert tickets, an autographed piece of memorabilia from the set of Taylor Swift’s new music video, and merchandise.