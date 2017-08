Join ENERGY 103.7’s search to find the BEST BURGER at the 2nd Annual Reader Burgers & Beer event at Golden Hill Park on Saturday, September 9th! Over 20 restaurants will be competing to win the “BEST BURGER”award. Enjoy unlimited burger and beer samples, live music, and more! Listen to Tonya & Sonic this week for a chance to win a pair of tickets. When they tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win! For tickets and more information visit SanDiegoReader.com.