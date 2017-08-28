WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Win a 4-Pack of Knott’s Berry Farm Tickets!

Last chance for Summer Fun at Knott’s! Enjoy one of a kind entertainment including the return of Ghost Town Alive! where you can “Live the Wild West” – and ride the brand-new thrill ride, Sol Spin. Listen to ENERGY 103.7 all this week for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets. When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

Plus, cool off this summer at the newly expanded Knott’s Soak City Waterpark and check out the all new Shore Break, featuring seven new waterslides including a new family raft ride, The Wedge.

Get your 2018 Knott’s Season Pass now and use it for one FREE admission in 2017 plus unlimited visits in 2018. Passes are on sale now for the best offer of the year, starting as low as 9 payments of just $10.22 plus applicable taxes and fees. Get yours at knotts.com today!