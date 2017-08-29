Fifth Harmony Explains Their Bold VMA Performance

Fifth harmony made a very bold move during the MTV VMAs when they brought an apparent fifth member on stage, only to have her be tossed off right when they were going to perform. Clearly this is a shot at Camila Cabello, but they disagree.

During an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday, group member Ally Brooke explained what the high-flying fake-out was meant to say.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony,” Brooke told host Lara Spencer on the ABC morning program. “And we’re stronger and better than we’ve ever been.”

I don’t believe that is the case for two seconds. There is no way that isn’t throwing shade at Camila Cabello.

Love the move, hate the lie.

