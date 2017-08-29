Trailer: ‘Super Troopers’ Is Back

Super Troopers is back and will be arriving to us on 4/20 out of all days. Sounds like these guys know what they are doing.

After benefiting from a crowdfunding campaign that raised roughly $4.6 million dollars, the Super Troopers are giving the people what they want for the highly-anticipated sequel and we couldn’t be happier.

As with the first film, Jay Chandrasekhar is directing and also stars in the film alongside Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske have all returned to their posts at the Vermont State Police Department. New additions to the cast include Rob Lowe playing Guy Le Franc, a Quebecois mayor and former professional hockey player, and Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal. Willie Nelson might even make an appearance.

I just don’t think I can wait until 4/20, I want this sequel RIGHT MEOW!