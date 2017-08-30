Houston Furniture Store Opens Showrooms to Shelter People Displaced by Hurricane

With thousands of people displaced in the Houston area and fleeing Hurricane Harvey, finding room to shelter everyone has become an issue. Knowing this, a local store with several locations in the Houston area, Gallery Furniture, decided to open their showrooms to people in need.

The owner of the store, Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, tweeted to residents, “We invite you for shelter and food.”

Our GF N FWRY & GF Grand PKWY stores are open for those in need. If you can safely join us, we invite you for shelter and food. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/IHHgjKmjMY — MattressMack (@MattressMack) August 28, 2017

Families can be seen resting on the plush couches and mattresses on the giant showroom floor.

Jim McIngvale’s daughter posted a photo of a mother and child sleeping on one of the showroom sofas to her Facebook page, “Dad, it doesn’t surprise me on it you opened the stores to our fellow Houstonians, you would give your last breath for another, but it still amazes me how selfless you are. More than any being on earth, I hope I’m half the person you are one day. During these horrific 5 days my faith in humanity has been restored over and over, and you Dad are at the top of that list.”

Our GF N FRWY & GF Grand Parkway locations are open for those in need.If you can safely join us, we invite you for free food & safe shelter. pic.twitter.com/NqNdLo2iIP — Gallery Furniture (@GFToday) August 27, 2017

Well done Mattress Mack. #HoustonStrong