Mind reader Colin Cloud visited the America’s Got Talent stage to demonstrate his supernatural talent.

After calling on audience members to think of their most embarrassing thoughts, he plucked them, at random, from their heads and shared them with the crowd. He then concocted a “murder-mystery” scenario involving Simon Cowell and Mel B.

The result? More creepy mind reading, and Mel B stabbing Simon Cowell with “the only rubber knife.”