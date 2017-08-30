[WATCH] ‘Cash Me Outside’ Calls Out Kylie Jenner In New Music Video

Danielle Bregoli, more commonly known as the “Cash Me Outside girl” is doing whatever it takes to remain relevant in the eyes of others. Her most recent attempt features the little brat making music videos.

Her rap career is beginning with her first single, “These Heaux,” and a mini clip of the music video has been released and Danielle is certainly trying to make some noise by taking shots at another spoiled brat. A faux Kylie Jenner is seen in the trailer getting her lips and butt injected. I’ve never been much of a fan of Danielle, but I am really enjoying this move.

So watch out ladies because Ms. Bregoli is coming for “These Heaux.”

 

