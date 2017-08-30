[WATCH] JAY-Z’s Inspiring New Poem

Budweiser and JAY-Z teamed up for the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia and JAY-Z gave us our first look of what this weekend has in store for us.

JAY-Z puts together a poem that serves as a homage to ambition and chasing your dreams no matter your circumstance. As usual, the rap legend uses his words to not only paint a picture, but to tell a story as well and of course, he does it in the most elegant way possible.

The 2017 Budweiser Made In America Festival, headlined by Jay-Z and J. Cole, goes down in Philadelphia September 2 and 3.

 

