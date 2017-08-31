‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Drops ‘These Heaux’ Music Video

Yes, we know we shouldn’t indulge the thirsty behavior of “some people,” but we can’t help ourselves, especially when it comes to “Cash Me Outside” girl, Danielle Bregoli. Everything about her is like a train wreck we can’t look away from.

Yesterday, after sharing teases from her promised music video for the single “These Heaux” (pronounced “These Hoes”) Bhad Bhabie (That’s her rap name) came through with this inspired piece of music cinema.

We’re guessing the budget for this baby wasn’t sky high, so Bregoli makes use of a fog machine and colored lights for ambience. The whole scene takes place in an apartment complex, from which we glimpse different vignettes of vaguely recognizable celebrities in various stages of shade. One window features a Kylie Jenner look alike, getting lip injections.

We can’t lie. This is hypnotizing.