Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named Sheeran

By Scott T. Sterling

Ed Sheeran has met his match, and it’s a baby girl in Miami named… Sheeran.

According to E! News, the singer was in concert in south Florida when he was alerted to one-year-old Cooper Sheeran Smith, who was at the show with parents Rocky and Harmony Smith.

“Her middle name is Sheeran?” Ed said incredulously. “I’ve never seen a baby this calm at a concert. Just chilling there for the whole thing and you guys have been loud, you’re singing and she’s just kinda like…I love babies.”

He went on to dedicate his next song, “Dive,” to the baby fan, encouraging the crowd to make it a big singalong.

“I want you to be as loud as you can,” he joked. “‘Cause she’s gonna be chill.”

The Smiths captured the moment on video, which is posted to Rocky Smith’s Facebook page along with the caption, “We didn’t get a picture with you tonight, but you singing to my daughter was pretty amazing.” He added that they would be attending Ed Sheeran’s next show the following night.

Cooper Sheeran’s dad also captured the moment on Instagram. Watch it below.