Kendall Jenner Is No Longer A Victoria’s Secret Angel

Filed Under: Energy 103.7, Kendall Jenner, la perla, the sauce, victoria secret

write to me 🌹 @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall Jenner is giving up the dream of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel to spread  her wings and fly to another lingerie company, La Perla.

After dominating the catwalk for Victoria Secret’s Fashion in 2016, the superstar model has decided to switch to La Perla because of a significant increase in pay. Rumor is that La Perla is offering her a multi-million dollar deal and that is just enough to have Kendall turn in her angel wings.

Now it’s about that time to go watch the 2016 Victoria Secret’s Fashion show all over again.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic Energy Mornings Podcast
Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
Listen Live Here

Listen Live