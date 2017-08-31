Kendall Jenner Is No Longer A Victoria’s Secret Angel

write to me 🌹 @laperlalingerie #LaPerla_Ambassador A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Kendall Jenner is giving up the dream of being a Victoria’s Secret Angel to spread her wings and fly to another lingerie company, La Perla.

After dominating the catwalk for Victoria Secret’s Fashion in 2016, the superstar model has decided to switch to La Perla because of a significant increase in pay. Rumor is that La Perla is offering her a multi-million dollar deal and that is just enough to have Kendall turn in her angel wings.

Now it’s about that time to go watch the 2016 Victoria Secret’s Fashion show all over again.