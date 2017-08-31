[LISTEN] The Truth About Tonya

Every Thursday morning, Tonya and Sonic start off your morning with a segment called The Truth About Tonya, which is a game that reveals one of Tonya’s most embarrassing secrets among two random lies. If the listener can guess the correct secret then they get hooked up with an awesome prize. Tonya’s truth last week was that she dated a dude that was as old as her and never called him again after an EXPENSIVE dinner. Not cool Tonya, not cool.

On this week’s segment of The Truth About Tonya, things got a bit awkward in the studio when she began to reel off her choices. She started the game off by saying that on her 22nd birthday, she peed her pants in front of all of her friends. Then after that, she said that she got arrested for public intoxication. The last choice for the listener was that one time she got so drunk that she peed right behind a tree.

I think it’s safe to say that we hope every single one of these choices are true.