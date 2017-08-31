Miley Cyrus Breaks Down Talking About Hurricane Harvey

Filed Under: hurricane harvey, Miley Cyrus, the ellen show, video
(YouTube)

There’s no denying that Miley Cyrus has her heart in the right place. She spends a lot of her energy and stardom highlighting causes that she believes in.

When Cyrus stopped by The Ellen Show yesterday, she was asked about her involvement with Hurricane Harvey relief, which caused the artist to break down in tears.

“I can’t really talk about it, I don’t know why it makes me so upset,” she said to Ellen, “I’m really happy to help anyway that I can and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes, and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”

Miley Cyrus will donate $500,000 to relief efforts in Houston, Texas.

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic Energy Mornings Podcast
Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
Listen Live Here

Listen Live