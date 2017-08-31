More Than 70 San Diego Schools Call Minimum Day Friday Due to Heat

Excessive heat has caused San Diego Unified School District to call minimum day for more than 70 schools in the area, Friday, Sept. 1.
Here’s a list of schools that will have a shortened day tomorrow.
Adams Elementary
Alcott Elementary
Baker Elementary
Balboa Elementary
Barnard Elementary
Bay Park Elementary
Bird Rock Elementary
Birney Elementary
Cabrillo Elementary
Cadman Elementary
Carson Elementary
Chavez Elementary
Challenger Middle
Chesterton Elementary
Clairemont High School
Clark Middle
Crown Point Elementary
Cubberley Elementary
Dana Elementary
Dewey Elementary
Edison Elementary
Emerson-Bandini Elementary
Euclid Elementary
Field Elementary
Fletcher Elementary
Florence Elementary
Hawthorne Elementary
Innovation Middle
Jefferson Elementary
John Muir
Jones Elementary
Juarez Elementary
Kearny High School
Kimbrough Elementary
Lafayette Elementary
La Jolla Elementary
La Jolla High
Linda Vista Elementary
Lindbergh Schweitzer Elementary
Longfellow Elementary
Madison High School
Marcy
Marston Middle
McKinley Elementary
Memorial Prep
Mission Bay High School
Montgomery Middle
Muirlands Middle
New Dawn
Ocean Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Elementary
Pacific Beach Middle
Perkins K-8
Riley
Roosevelt Middle
Ross Elementary
Rowan Elementary
San Diego High School
Scripps Ranch High School
Sessions Elementary
Sequoia Elementary
Silvergate Elementary
Sunset View Elementary
Taft Middle
Toler Elementary
Torrey Pines Elementary
Trace
Twain Main
Wangenheim Middle
Wegeforth Elementary
Whitman Elementary
Whittier School
Wilson Middle