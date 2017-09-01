Frankie J Is Throwing Charitable Concert To Benefit Hurricane Harvey Victims

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Frankie J performs at the Warehouse Live-Ballroom on September 10, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for PANDORA MEDIA)

Superstar singer and songwriter, Frankie J, was a former Houston native and with everything going on right now with Hurricane Harvey, you can imagine just how devastated he is by this tragedy. Just like everybody else in America, Frankie J wants to help out in any way possible and he has a very interesting way of doing that.

Frankie J has decided to put together a charitable concert on Sept. 9 at the Music Box in Little Italy and he has said that every penny that is received for this concert will be sent to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. On top of that, he has started his own Crowdfunding page with a set goal of raising $25,000.

If you want to help out Frankie J and the victims of Hurricane Harvey, you can go this website RIGHT HERE and donate away.

