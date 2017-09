ENERGY 103.7 and Point Loma Credit Union want to get you ready for the weekend! Listen in this Thursday morning to hear Tonya’s Keep It Local Hot Spots that you should check out around San Diego! From Chula Vista to North Park to North County. Your Keep It Local Hot Spot of the week is brought to you by Point Loma Credit Union. Visit PLCU.com today for more information on the many benefits of becoming a Point Loma Credit Union Member! You can also follow them on social media @MYPLCU.