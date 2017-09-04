Lil Wayne Hospitalized After Seizures: Report

Lil Wayne is in the hospital after suffering an epileptic seizure, according to TMZ.

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room on Sunday (September 3). He was taken to Northwestern Memorial where he suffered a second seizure.

The rapper was forced to cancel a scheduled gig in Las Vegas that evening after the incident. “Due to unforeseen circumstances Lil Wayne will be canceling his previously scheduled performance tonight at Drai’s Nightclub located at the Cromwell Hotel,” reads a statement on the venue’s Facebook page.

“Lil Wayne and the entire Young Money / Maverick team are valued partners and members of the Drai’s LIVE family. Our priority is the health and well-being of our artists. Everyone at Drai’s wishes Lil Wayne a speedy recovery during this time.”

Wayne has a long history of seizures and has been hospitalized because of them before.

TMZ reports that artist is currently resting.

This is a developing story.