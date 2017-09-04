WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Win Six Flags Magic Mountain Tickets!

Join the league…Justice League: Battle for Metropolis! The good guys Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman need your help as they do battle against the evil forces of The Joker and Harley Quinn. Ride, Play, Triumph – in an epic battle to save Metropolis! Plus, don’t miss the rest of the heroic Six Flags coaster line up including Batman the Ride, The Riddler’s Revenge, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle and more!

Listen to ENERGY 103.7 all week for a chance to win a 4-pack of tickets. When we tell you to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

Not a winner? You can still get the best deals on tickets and Season Passes when you visit sixflags.com today!