[LISTEN] The Truth About Sonic

Filed Under: Energy 103.7, Michael Jackson, neverland valley, sonic, Sonic Drive-thru, Tonya

In honor of Labor Day weekend, Tonya and Sonic are starting this week off with another award-giving episode of The Truth About Sonic. Last week, Sonic let us all know that he got so drunk last weekend that he ordered pizza two separate times in the same exact night on Postmates.

Sonic started the game off by saying that he appropriately worked at Sonic Drive-Thru in high school. The next choice was that he used to work at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Valley and finally, he finished off his selections by saying he got fired from his bar-tending job because he accidentally put porn on the main TV.

I promise you, you will not be disappointed with the answer.

 

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic Energy Mornings Podcast
Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
Listen Live Here

Listen Live