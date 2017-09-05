[PICS] Tonya’s Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

Yup. I went to Palm Springs AGAIN! We stayed at the ACE Hotel in Palm Springs and celebrated two of our best friends Chrissie and Wilma who are marrying each other! Both bride tribes from both sides came together to throw them a joint bachelorette party.

The first day, Saturday, we checked into the Ace Hotel and started decorating before the brides arrived! It was unicorn themed. We had so much fun playing some music, drinking and decorating the room.

img 0199 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

img 0261 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

Then the brides arrived! Took some pics, took some shots and took the team to the pool! It was hot so it was nice to get in the pool. After that we went to dinner at Tropicale. So good!

img 1576 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 1584 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 1558 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 0151 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

img 0067 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! fullsizerender1 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

Second day we woke up, got some breakfast (we were all hungover haha), and then put on our bathing suits again, got the micheladas ready and kicked off the day by playing some “Dirty Dictionary” Two teams. Chrissie’s bride tribe VS Wilma’s bride tribe. It got reeeeeeal competitive. I didn’t play since I knew the words and I hosted the game.

img 0286 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 0285 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

Went straight to the pool after that!

img 1644 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 1640 e1504630159728 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 1637 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 1635 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 0150 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

And we totally met MJ, Reza and his husband Adam from Shahs of Sunset!!! (yes that’s a you know what on my face…my team lost a game and we had to get gold tattoos on our face)

img 9760 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

Went back to the room and before we left to the drag queen show at Toucan’s we took some fun bachelorette party pics. WHY DID I GET THE HOT MESS PIC THO?!?!?! LOL jk jk…

img 1745 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

We went to the drag queen show and OMG IT WAS SO FUN!

img 0027 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

img 1712 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!img 0051 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs! img 4956 [PICS] Tonyas Labor Day Weekend In Palm Springs!

We stayed and danced the night away there at Toucan’s – seriously SO MUCH FUN! Less than 20 days till the beautiful wedding of Chrissie and Wilma!

 

