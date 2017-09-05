Saint Arnold Brewing Co.’s Charitable Foundation For Houston’s Children

This morning on Energy 103.7, Tonya and Sonic had a special guest come into the studio and deliver a very personal story about his experience with Hurricane Harvey.

Justin, who is apart of local San Diego’s own Saint Arnold Brewing Co., tragically lost his mother in Hurricane Harvey. Justin’s mom had previous ailments that were holding her back. These ailments made hospitals trips very frequent with her and unfortunately, one of those hospital trips wasn’t able to happen as the ambulances were unable to make it to her house in the terrible storm.

In honor of Justin’s mom, Saint Arnold Brewing Co. is holding their very own fundraising campaign for Kids’ Meals Inc. Kids’ Meals is doing everything they can to feed the children that have been affected by the same storm that took the likfe of Justin’s mom.

Donate here to help the kids of Houston!