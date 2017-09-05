[WATCH] Michelle Obama Channels Inner Beyoncé

Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday on Labor Day and fans weren’t the only ones who flooded the internet with memes and tributes as a group of her friends and family got in “Formation” to pay tribute to the superstar singer by donning her now famous outfit from that music video.
Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, led a star-studded group of women that included the likes of Serena Williams, fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Bey’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, her mother Tina Knowles, husband JAY-Z’s mom, Gloria Carter, and his grandmother, Hattie White.
Now that is what we call GIRL POWER!!!!!