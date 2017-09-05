[WATCH] Taylor Swift Gives Hilarious Maid Of Honor Speech

A short clip of Taylor's speech at Abigail and Matt's wedding last night! A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

While Taylor Swift is currently in the midst of taking over the music world, she still has a enough time to be an amazing friend that gives hilarious maid of honor speeches.

The tiny audio clip reveals only a small portion of Swift’s speech, but it’s a little risqué. “She’s running after him, there’s falling, there’s stumbling,” Swift says in the video. “They make it to the bathroom, and I hear sounds that I can never un-hear. And then there’s silence.”

The audience laughed in response, and most importantly, the bride and the groom didn’t seem to mind the overload of information.