Dancing With The Stars Cast For Season 25 Is Revealed

Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars is officially upon!

The full cast line-up for Dancing With the Stars‘ upcoming season was officially announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, with 11 other celebs joining previously announced contestants Drew Scott and Terrell Owens on the roster.

Competing for the Mirrorball trophy this time around are:

• Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy

• WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

• “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

• former NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess • Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

• ’80s singer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

• Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

• TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

• Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

• former NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

• “Pretty Little Liars” star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

• “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott with Emma Slater

• violinist Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

Dancing With The Stars officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18.