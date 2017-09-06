Frankie J Headlines ‘San Diego for Houston’ at Music Box

On Saturday, September 9th, San Diego’s premier concert venue, Music Box, is hosting a world-class benefit show to raise money for food, water and essentials for the residents of Houston and its neighboring cities who were affected by last month’s devastating hurricane.

“San Diego For Houston” will headline Frankie J, an iconic vocalist and former member of the musical group, Kumbia Kings. Originally a native of Mexico, he grew up in San Diego and became a freestyle artist under the stage name “Frankie Boy” in the late 1990’s. His debut freestyle solo album, “What’s a Man to Do?” was released in 2003, and several other English- and Spanish-language albums followed.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Texas at this tragic time, and we are honored to take part in their recovery after the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey,” says headline musician Frankie J.

Other artists who will be performing at Music Box include the Latin funk group B Side Players; Osmar Escobar; Paula Deanda; and Malik.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:00 p.m. for ages 21 and over. There will be a minimum $20 cover donation for general seating with additional seating available from $35 to $100 donation requested. There will also be limited mezzanine seats available for $250, or private box that seats six is priced at $1500.

Proceeds from the tickets sales will be donated to: https://www.youcaring.com/houstonhurricaneharveyvictims-920259

For ticket information go to: www.musicboxsd.com, or for table reservations/VIP seating contact: vip@musicboxsd.com or call: (619) 836-1847 and join in helping the thousands of hurricane victims who have lost their homes and possessions. Facebook event information: www.facebook.com/events/158553878056450/

Music Box is located in the Little Italy neighborhood of Downtown San Diego at: 1337 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101