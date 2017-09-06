Martin Shkreli Puts Rare $2 Million Wu-Tang Clan CD on eBay

By Scott T. Sterling

The rare, one of a kind Wu-Tang Clan album purchased for $2 million is now for sale on eBay.

The seller, infamous “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, bought the album for the exorbitant fee of $2 million back in 2015.

While he started the 10-day auction at a mere $1, in just a matter of hours the price skyrocketed to nearly $97,700 and climbing.

“I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output,” Shkreli wrote on the listing. “Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.”

“At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration,” he added. “I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.”

According to the New York Post, when contacted by phone, “Shkreli refused to say where he would donate the money or what he would do with the remaining cash. Instead he unleashed a string of expletives and then requested to engage in a lewd act with a reporter.”

Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud earlier this month. He has yet to be sentenced.