[PHOTO] Kim K Uses Naked Body To Clap Back At Sharon Osbourne

Kim Kardashian is back to getting naked, and she might be using her naked body to take a shot at Sharon Osbourne. Sharon recently took a shot at Kim K by calling her a ho because of how she posts nude selfies in the name of feminism.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho… And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

The comments seem to be in response to a recent interview Kim did with Harpers Bazar Arabia.

In the interview Kim talks about her reluctance to label herself “a feminist” while feeling that she is, actually, not only a feminist, but doing a lot more for feminism than a lot of others who claim the title. Hu?

The interview seemed to be doubling down on the feminist subject Kim Kardashian recently addressed in an essay on her website, titled “Why I don’t Label Myself a Feminist.”

“Obviously, there are things about me that people might say make me a feminist: I work hard, I make my own money, I’m comfortable and confident in my own skin,” but ultimately, Kim eschews titles as divisive.

While we’re not down with Osbourne’s obvious slut shaming of Kim K, we’re not sure doing things for yourself, and just yourself being a successful woman actually makes you a feminist. There are actually reams of toner we could spill on this subject, but we’ll leave it at that.

Kim never acknowledged Sharon’s comments about her. Instead she went on celebrating her glorious body with another nude to Instagram. “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus@mertalas @macpiggott #taschen.”

This is a feud that’s hard to take seriously, but it does raise some serious questions about feminism and slut shaming, for sure.