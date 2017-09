Pink and Reese Witherspoon joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show and we couldn’t be happier!

The two superstars played a game of “Never Have I Ever” during their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday, and gamely coughed up a few surprising confessions. Chief among them was both Pink and Witherspoon admitting they’ve had sex before in a public place.

There is no such thing as a bad game of “Never Have I Ever” and these two ladies proved it!