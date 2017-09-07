[BREAKING NEWS] The New Bachelor Has Officially Been Revealed

After weeks of speculation, we finally have our bachelor!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. went on “Good Morning America” and made the announcement that we all wanted to hear. The former race car driver is no stranger to the “Bachelor” franchise, having first appeared on season eight of “The Bachelorette” in 2012, when he tried unsuccessfully to win over Emily Maynard.

During the morning show appearance, Arie revealed he “was a little skeptical” when he got the call, but he’s going in with “an open heart.”

So are we, Arie!

