[LISTEN] The Truth About Tonya

The name of the game is The Truth About Tonya and it is played every Tuesday morning on Energy 103.7 and it features Tonya revealing a juicy secret against two lies. We aren’t sure how she is going to beat her truth last week when she admitted to peeing her pants in front of all her friends after a looong night, but we are curious to see her try!

For this version of The Truth About Tonya, Tonya’s three choices included how she once auditioned to be a MTV DJ, that one time she won $1000 after winning a karaoke contest while she was in high school and finally, she said that she originally was going to go to school to be a doctor before she got caught up in radio.

You can find out the real truth about Tonya by listening above!