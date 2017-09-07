[PHOTO] Will Smith Shares First Photo Of Aladdin’s Cast

Will Smith is already granting wishes as he just released the first look at the official cast for the movie Aladdin.

The Genie posted a cast photo on Facebook on Wednesday from the set of the live-action remake of the 1992 Disney hit movie.

“We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!” Smith captioned the cast selfie.

His costar Massoud, who plays the titular role of Aladdin, also shared the same shot on Instagram, writing, “Agrabah just got a lot hotter. Ooof! Gonna be keeping you posted on everything Aladdin peeps 😉 #Disney #Aladdin #LiveAction.”

This movie needs to hurry up already!

