If you travel to and from Mexico, The San Ysidro border crossing will be closed to southbound traffic for more than 2 days due to the final phase of the $741 million expansion of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

This is all happening from Saturday, September 23rd at 3am until Monday, September 25th at noon. Traffic will be detoured to use the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Just looking out for you! Don’t want you to be caught off-guard. That’s the worst. Ok, carry on.