[WATCH] Boy Bands Or Solo Artists? James Corden and Liam Payne Battle It Out

What’s better, boy bands or solo artists?

When James Corden declared to Wednesday’s viewers that “boy bands are better than solo artists,” his guest, Liam Payne, a member of One Direction who is also enjoying a solo career, took issue. With the help of The Filharmonic, Payne sang songs by solo artists while Corden repped the boy bands.

Corden definitely pulled through with some boy band classics like NSYNC’s “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and Hanson’s “MMMBop,” but it was Payne who had the best moves as he sang George Michael’s “Faith,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” and of course, his own hit “Strip That Down.”

In the end, the two resolved their differences and came to the conclusion that solo artists and boy bands are equally awesome and then teamed up to perform One Direction’s “Best Song Ever.”

