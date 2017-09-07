[WATCH] Taylor Swift Fights Andy Samberg In AT&T Commercial

We wanted more Taylor Swift and that is exactly what we are getting!

After releasing two amazing songs with “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It” and now she is taking over television as she has teamed up with AT&T for a very special promotion.

Promoting “Taylor Swift NOW,” a new video experience giving fans an inside look at the 27-year-old’s life, the ad is obviously centered around following Taylor for the day. The video features Taylor chowing down on some cookie, playing with her cat, Olivia, in the studio creating massive hits and of course, randomly getting into a mortal combat-style fight with Andy Samberg.

Just your average day in the life of Taylor Swift.