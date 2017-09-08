Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Products Celebrates Diversity

Foundation for all. 40 shades. What's yours? #fentybeauty A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

Rihanna, who is in partnership with Kendo Brands, has just introduced her make-up brand, Fenty Beauty in an unprecedented global launch across 17 countries today.

The music giant-turned-designer and makeup artist had one rule when she first decided to sign with Fenty Beauty and that was that it must be inclusive for all skin tones. Including the traditionally hard-to-match and often left out hues from major makeup launches.

The result is impressive: 40 shades of foundation, and highlighting and contouring match sticks that come in many customizable variations.