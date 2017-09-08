Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Products Celebrates Diversity

Filed Under: Energy 103.7, fenty beauty, Rihanna

Foundation for all. 40 shades. What's yours? #fentybeauty

A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on

Rihanna, who is in partnership with Kendo Brands, has just introduced her make-up brand, Fenty Beauty in an unprecedented global launch across 17 countries today.

The music giant-turned-designer and makeup artist had one rule when she first decided to sign with Fenty Beauty and that was that it must be inclusive for all skin tones. Including the traditionally hard-to-match and often left out hues from major makeup launches.

The result is impressive: 40 shades of foundation, and highlighting and contouring match sticks that come in many customizable variations.

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Newsletter

Listen Live