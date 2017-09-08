The Special Olympics San Diego Plunge at Aquatica Is Back

Sonic will be representing Energy 103.7 as the official MC for the Special Olympics San Diego Plunge at Aquatica. The Special Olympics San Diego Plunge is a fundraiser during which individuals and teams, alongside Special Olympics athletes raise money for the joy of “Plunging” into the largest wave pool in Southern California.

This year in the Plunge will feature the Chiefs Challenge where law enforcement chiefs from across San Diego County competed for bragging rights, and the Chiefs Challenge Perpetual Trophy.

So come out and support these amazing athletes while having a great time!