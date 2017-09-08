[WATCH] Single In San Diego

Single in San Diego is back and once again, we got some of the finest-looking singles in the finest-looking city to answer some of life’s most important questions.

For this episode, the San Diego singles were asked two very important questions on how a relationship takes that exclusive step that makes the relationship “official.” The first question that was asked was “How long does it take to make it official?” After that, the San Diego singles were asked “Who is supposed to make it official? The boy or the girl?”

Watch above to get a little smarter.

