We Can Survive 2017 Lineup Announced!

CBS Radio will present its fifth annual We Can Survive show at the historic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 21. This year, the show features its biggest line-up yet with performances by Alessia Cara, Harry Styles, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith. The announcement was made this evening on 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles. Doors open at 4:00 PM; show begins at 5:30 PM.

“To celebrate the show’s fifth anniversary we’ve assembled our biggest ever line-up at the legendary Hollywood Bowl,” said Chris Oliviero, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Radio. “We Can Survive is an especially unique show which brings together today’s most popular artists and their fans to raise awareness for a worthy cause and celebrate survivors.”

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 AM, PT, through Thursday, September 14 at 10:00 PM, PT. Regular tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM, PT, via Ticketmaster.com.

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for every ticket sold, $2 will benefit Young Survival Coalition, the premier organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. YSC offers resources, connections and outreach so women feel supported, empowered and hopeful.

Once tickets are sold out, audiences will still have an opportunity to score seats through two contests. A national Radio.com contest will award one lucky listener with a grand prize trip, including roundtrip airfare for the winner and one guest to LA, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to WE CAN SURVIVE. Entries will be accepted at Radio.com and WeCanSurvive.com from September 18 to September 29, 2017. One winner will be chosen randomly. The contest is sponsored by Westinghouse.

Then, from October 2-6, 2017, 25 CBS RADIO stations across the U.S. will host a local text-to-win contest. Three times per weekday, each station will offer a special entry code on-air that listeners can text to be entered for a chance to win roundtrip airfare for each winner and one guest to LA, hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the show. There will be 15 lucky winners in this contest.